2.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Gladstone, N.J. today

GLADSTONE, N.J. -- There has been another small earthquake in New Jersey.

The 2.9 magnitude quake was recorded early Friday morning near Gladstone in Somerset County. That's roughly 40 miles west of New York City. It happened around 3:50 a.m., and occurred 4.3 miles below ground.

The map below shows where the United States Geological Survey recorded reports of people having felt Friday morning's quake. The USGS has a spot on its website where people can report if they felt it.

CBS2

Gladstone was hit with another 2.9 quake back on April 27, which led to light shaking but didn't cause any damage. It was just one of several aftershocks that have rattled the region since the most powerful earthquake to hit the East Coast in 100 years struck on April 5.

April 5 earthquake shook East Coast



That much stronger earthquake on April 5 was felt up and down the East Coast.

That quake took place in Readington Township - roughly 15 miles southeast of Gladstone.

Fortunately, that quake only brought minor damage, including a gas leak near the epicenter, along with a water main break.

Dozens of aftershocks were recorded over the following weeks.

While earthquakes are rare in the New York-New Jersey area, there are several small fault lines under Manhattan and a major fault in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.