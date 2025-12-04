Unpaid tolls can lead to crushing debt. Here's how to avoid E-ZPass, Tolls by Mail nightmare.

"Driven Into Debt," CBS News New York's latest investigative series, has uncovered a simple truth -- unpaid tolls can quietly spiral into crushing debt.

The cashless tolling system requires meticulous upkeep. Even one small oversight can trigger a cascade of charges.

Some drivers told investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi they thought they were paying all tolls, but they weren't. They say unread tags, misdirected bills, and plate-entry mistakes left them blindsided.

How to avoid a massive toll bill and possibly committing a crime

First, download TOLLS NY, the official app for E-ZPass, and Tolls by Mail. The most common mistakes can be fixed there fast.

The Tolls NY app is for both E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail Customers for the four agencies below:

NYS Thruway Authority

MTA Bridges & Tunnels

Port Authority of NY/NJ

NYS Bridge Authority

Verify that your address, credit card, and all license plates are current in the E-ZPass system. Your address with the Department of Motor Vehicles must be up to date as well, since billing notices may go to the location E-ZPass has on file.

"Many times, I've had people call me up and there's $3,000, $5,000, you know, with all the fees," attorney Ron Cook said. "No one's thinking that the fines can escalate significantly, too."

Also, be aware of whose car you drive. If that car has unpaid tolls and a suspended registration, you can be pulled over and charged with a misdemeanor.

The best payment method

In order to avoid billing issues, tolling authorities recommend using auto-replenishment, not manual or pay-per-trip.

You will also want to log in to E-ZPass often in order to monitor transactions in real time. That way, you can catch issues and dispute mistakes before large late fees hit.

As a reminder, if you skip auto-replenish, and your account goes negative, the trips can switch from E-ZPass to Tolls by Mail. Many drivers claim they never receive those notices, but you can check Tolls by Mail on the app, too, by entering your plate number.

Your E-ZPass transponder has a lifespan

"Keep in mind that the batteries don't last forever, either," Cook said.

A standard battery lasts 10 years. That's why it's crucial to monitor your account and catch a dead battery.

Tolling authorities say transponders must be properly mounted, according to included directions. And, if your transponder is lost or stolen, report it immediately.

"Really, you're supposed to marry that transponder to your account so that they know what plate numbers that' it's for. If you don't do that, you can cause a problem with the system," Cook said.