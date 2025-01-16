Congestion pricing scam tricks drivers into paying for tolls via text, E-ZPass NY warns

NEW YORK -- Scammers posing as toll collectors are sending drivers fake text messages to cash in on congestion pricing in New York City.

Lauren Levy, who lives on the Upper East Side, received a text telling her to pay her "FasTrak" lane tolls or get fined and risk losing her license.

"I really did think for a second that it was a real bill. I almost clicked on it," Levy said. "I was like is this the new way tolls are going to be sent to get paid, instead of sending them in the mail?"

"FasTrak" is the electronic tolling system used in California, but Levy says she hasn't traveled there lately.

E-ZPass issues warning to drivers

Several scams like it are circulating.

Another text appears to be E-ZPass telling drivers to pay $6.99 for an unpaid toll, which prompted E-ZPass to post this scam alert on its website:

SCAM ALERT: SMiShing Scam – We have recently learned of a SMS text message scam being presented as an attempt to collect tolls for the Congestion Relief Zone, formally known as the Central Business District Tolling Program. Some of these messages reference the "NY Toll Services"; while others are using other fictitious names. Please be advised this is NOT an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the Toll Agencies associated with E-ZPass. We advise you NOT to access the website contained within the message if you should receive one. E-ZPass New York will never ask for a customer's Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or other personally identifiable information. Real communications from E-ZPass New York will only refer customers to the following official websites: EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com. If you receive this fraudulent SMS and would like to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center please visit, www.ic3.gov. This is a site dedicated to sharing information on Internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.

"All the con artists are trying to do is seize on that moment of panic and what we tell people is, if it's unexpected it's probably trouble," said Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

"Someone can raid your bank account"

Murray says it's easy to be fooled, but E-ZPass reminds people it never asks for personal information and only refers customers to it official websites E-ZPassNY.com and tollsbymailny.com.

"They don't bill you by text. They bill you if you have an E-ZPass, and if you don't have an E-ZPass they send a notice in the mail to whoever the car is registered to. They don't send text messages. So don't fall for it," Murray said.

If you do, call you bank or credit card company right away.

"Somebody can raid your bank account, your checking account in just seconds," Murray said.

It's also a good idea to change your passwords, especially if you have financial apps or personal information on your phone.