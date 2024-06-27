E-bike eyed as possible cause of Brooklyn fire that injured 4, FDNY says

E-bike may be to blame for Brooklyn fire that injured 4

NEW YORK -- New York City fire officials are investigating if an e-bike started a fire in Brooklyn that left four people hurt and a building badly damaged.

Fire crews pulled the e-bike with a lithium-ion battery out of a burning building Thursday morning in Midwood, but it was not immediately clear what started the fire, an FDNY official said.

Over 100 lithium-ion battery fires in 2024, FDNY says

The e-bike was found at the base of a staircase to an apartment in the building on Avenue M.

"It was in the hallway, which led to the problem with the victims being evacuated," said FDNY's Brian Gorman.

Lithium-ion battery fires have caused 46 injuries and one death in 2024, according to FDNY statistics. The fire department has opened 107 investigations into lithium-ion battery fires so far this year.

"The extent of the damage is significant"

Thursday's blaze had quickly escalated to two alarms as over 100 fire and EMS personnel responded at around 6:30 a.m.

"The extent of the damage is significant," Gorman said.

Two apartments and two businesses in the building were damaged and windows were shattered.

"We got to work and it was worse than the news," said Crystal Elliot, who works nearby. "To see it in person, it's bad."

Four people hospitalized

Officials said four people were hurt in the fire and hospitalized, including a person who suffered respiratory distress and burns and was in critical condition.

"It's very bad. We've been working here for a long time, so seeing this is very shocking. A lot of people don't have homes," said Elliot.

The Red Cross was on scene helping families who were displaced.