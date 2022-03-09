1 killed in collision involving school bus, state police car in Dutchess County

LAGRANGE, N.Y. -- One person is dead after a school bus and state police car crashed in Dutchess County on Tuesday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Route 55 and South Cross Road in Lagrange.

Police say an adult aide on the Arlington School District bus died at the scene.

Two adult students were also on the bus. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver and trooper were also hurt and are expected to be OK.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.