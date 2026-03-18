Drone dropped package with knives, cellphone, drugs onto prison grounds in upstate New York, staff says

Someone used a drone to drop a package containing knives, a cellphone and drugs onto the grounds of an upstate New York prison, the staff says.

Now, the state says it's an example why New York's drone laws need to change.

Investigation underway into drone delivery

The staff at the Marcy Correctional Facility says early Saturday morning, a correction officer saw a drone fly onto the prison grounds and drop a package.

The New York State Police Bomb Squad responded after the staff found that package because it had wires protruding from it.

Once they deemed it safe, law enforcement opened the package up. It contained two 8-inch knives, a cellphone, chargers, and 530 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Someone used a drone to drop a package containing knives, a cellphone and drugs onto the grounds of Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York on March 14, 2026, officials say. Photo provided

"Being able to interdict this contraband, I'm very thankful for the staff, and we have, you know, saved countless people from being involved in violence within the institution," said Daniel Martuscello, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Correction officers say the synthetic marijuana was labeled "Candy Crush," "Blue Nerds" and "Lemonade."

"That's the street name of what that synthetic compound used on that green leafy substance was," Martuscello said.

Someone used a drone to drop a package containing knives, a cellphone and drugs onto the grounds of Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York on March 14, 2026, officials say. Photo provided

The staff says the drone also dropped five pieces of paper saturated in intoxicating chemicals.

The drone made its way out of the Marcy Correctional Facility, but law enforcement found it outside the grounds.

Investigators are now trying to find out who's behind the delivery.

Restrictions for drone activity

Martuscello says this is an example of why he supports a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul to strengthen penalties for illegal drone activity.

"This is a growing trend around the nation," Martuscello said.

The union for correction lieutenants agrees.

"I would hope that the people that would try to do these things would look at it and say that maybe it'll be a deterrent for them to where, OK, I'm not gonna do this, because I'm gonna be held accountable," said Russell Fox, vice president of NYS DOCCS Lieutenants Local 2951.

Under the governor's proposal, it would be illegal to fly a drone over a prison.