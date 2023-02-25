"Drive out Santos" caravan takes on embattled freshman Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK - There are new calls Saturday for embattled freshman Rep. George Santos to resign.

Opponents are staging a caravan to try to drive him from office.

The embattled congressman's own constituents are turning up the heat, trying to pressure Congress to expel him from office.

Earlier this month, dozens made the trip down to Washington, D.C., delivering petitions to House leaders.

Saturday, activists are organizing a caravan, stopping at locations with connections to the representative's fabricated past. They include: an animal hospital, a Jewish center, and Citibank.

Santos is not only drawing criticism for lying about his heritage and work history. He also recently drew the ire of some constituents for co-sponsoring a house bill that would make the AR-15 the national gun of United States.

In response to previous protests, Santos said he was not deterred.

The caravan's final stop is the congressman's office in Douglaston. Constituents will fill out and gather comment cards to deliver to his district office.