At least 1 arrested during protest against Drag Story Hour at Queens Public Library

NEW YORK -- At least one person was arrested in Queens on Thursday during a protest against drag queens reading to children in public libraries.

Opposing protests turned vicious outside the Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights. The impetus -- a Drag Story Hour scheduled in the library for families.

"The heart of our mission is teaching kids to express themselves as exuberantly as possible and helping them to be able to accept other kids and other people however they choose to express themselves," said Allison Marino, president of the board for Drag Story Hour NYC.

On one side of the street were LGBTQIA+ allies, and on the other were anti-drag protesters, including the Proud Boys, a far right extremist group.

"I just don't want somebody who is a transgender teaching our kids about whatever they're talking about," protester Edwin de la Cruz said.

For years, New York libraries have been hosting story hours with drag queens and kings reading books to children, but last week, after one in Manhattan, anti-drag protesters broke into the office of Councilman Erik Bottcher, who supported the event. They allegedly vandalized his office and home and sparred with his neighbors.

"Once they started showing up, we knew that we had to show up and really stand up and fight back," said Chuck Park, chief of staff for Councilmember Shekar Krishnan.

"The library is for everybody and teaches about tolerance, and so I wanted to be here to show my support," said Susan Latham, who was attending the protest in support of Drag Story Hour.

The story hours are completely voluntary; parents have to sign up for them. They cost about $600 to put on. The event at Queens Public Library was paid for with the city council's discretionary funds.

"We're not against drag queens or LGBT or other liberties, we're just about the curriculum changes with the children being so young, exposed to this whole world where they're so confused," protester Dion Powell said.

"Do you have kids?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked.

"No, but we have people here that do have kids," Powell said.

Sue Kang brought her two sons to Thursday's reading.

"It's just nice to be around people who care about children, who want to share the idea that whoever you are is lovable and worthy and deserving of respect," she said.

In a statement, a Queens Public Library spokesperson said, "We look forward to hosting other Drag Story Hours in the future."

In a joint statement with other councilmembers, Speaker Adrienne Adams said, "This City Council is proud to support children's programs that promote inclusivity, literacy, and joy."