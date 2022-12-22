NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher voices support for Drag Queen Story Hour after recent vandalism

NEW YORK -- You may have seen fliers for Drag Queen Story Hour at your local library.

Drag queens read to children in an effort to promote inclusivity and freedom of expression. But the events have received some backlash across the country and here at home.

Earlier this week, CBS2 reported on protests outside New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher's home and office after he showed his support for a Drag Queen Story Hour at the 20th Street public library Saturday. Protesters vandalized the properties and even assaulted the councilman's neighbors.

Bottcher joined us in the studio Thursday, along with local drag performer Marti Cummings. He spoke about what happened and the latest on the investigation.

They also talked about what families can expect at these events and what protections are in place.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.