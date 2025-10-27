Fire at Dover, N.J. auto body shop under investigation as Route 46 reopens

A three-alarm fire in Dover, New Jersey destroyed a business and shut down a busy highway overnight.

The flames have since been put out, and Route 46 has reopened in both directions for the Monday commute.

Fire in Dover, N.J. destroys auto body shop

The fire erupted around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at an auto body shop on Richards Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the two-story building engulfed in flames, as the massive inferno lit up the night sky.

A three-alarm fire in Dover, New Jersey destroyed a business and shut down a busy highway overnight. Cain Pope

First responders shut down several surrounding streets while they worked to contain the heavy smoke and flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent homes.

It took multiple fire crews several hours to get the situation under control. Firefighters said no one was injured.

The affected business, JD Automotive and Truck, was not open Sunday when the fire began, according to its hours posted online.

It is surrounded by homes, but thankfully firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

As the cause of the fire remains under investigation, workers from New Jersey Natural Gas were on the scene early Monday excavating a portion of the road in front of the building.