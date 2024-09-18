Donald Trump supporters attending Long Island rally get early start at Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Donald Trump's supporters started packing the Nassau Coliseum parking lot just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday in advance of the former president's scheduled rally later in the evening.

The doors will open at 3 p.m. and Trump is not expected until at least 7 p.m.

Security is extraordinarily tight for Trump's first rally since Sunday's second assassination attempt. Measures were both seen and unseen, including visible sharpshooters and helicopters overhead. Police also said there were undercover operatives in the crowd.

Police said earlier reports on social media of explosives being found at the site were false. They said one person, who may have been training a bomb-detection dog near the site, was detained and is being questioned.

Trump supporters out in force

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder unlocked the gate at the coliseum himself, signaling the start of an event he vowed would be the safest place in the country.

First on line was Virginia Ciccotto of Massapequa park who overnighted outside the coliseum.

"He had everything right, we were doing great and now this country is falling apart. Everything is scary. It's dangerous," Ciccotto said.

Hundreds of people in red Make America Great Again caps waving flags poured in, reflecting belief New York state can be flipped.

"It's a great possibility because, President Trump, we know what we had with his first four years," one person said.

"People see the man delivers and with inflation, immigration, everything seems like it's upside down," another said.

"He's a wonderful guy. He has done so much for our country," said Matt Kay, of Brooklyn.

Protests expected

Trump was invited by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, in part to bolster Republican congressional candidates in races that will help determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

"A lot of people are saying Trump is not good for Nassau, he's this, he's that. Look at these people. This is what we need again," one person said.

Reflecting the divisions in the country, large protests were expected just outside the gates of coliseum later Wednesday.

"Donald Trump, you know, he puts on a good show. Unfortunately, he puts on a crummy presidency," one man said. "So I think that's what we have to remind voters of. We're out here to remind voters that Donald Trump is really no good for Nassau County, no good for the state of New York state, and certainly no good for the United States of America."

Heavy traffic around Nassau Coliseum

Nassau County officials put out a traffic advisory saying to expect heavy traffic around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Nassau Coliseum.

Drivers should try to avoid the following streets:

Hempstead Turnpike

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Earle Ovington Boulevard

Glen Curtiss Boulevard

The Coliseum's parking lot was cleared and swept overnight and reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Area schools also impacted

At Hofstra University, classes after 1 p.m. will be taught remotely. At Nassau Community College, all classes after 2 p.m. are canceled.

Classes will be remote all day at Kellenberg High School and the Latin School.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will remain open.

Items prohibited at the rally

If you are making your way to the coliseum, here's a list of things you cannot bring into the lot.

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and bags exceeding size restrictions (12" by 14" by 5")

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, and placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, bull horns, whistles, and drums

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

Any other item that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners