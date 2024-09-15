Trump "safe" after gunshots fired in his vicinity in Florida, campaign says; Secret Service investigating

Former President Donald Trump is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity on Sunday, his campaign said in statement. The U.S. Secret Service said it is investigating the incident.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director, said in a brief statement, noting that no further details were available yet.

The Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m., with local authorities.

"The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is expected to give a briefing with more details shortly.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident on Sunday afternoon, the White House said.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe," the White House statement said. "They will be kept regularly updated by their team."

The incident comes two months after an assassination attempt against the former president during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed in the ear; one attendee at the July 13 rally was killed and two others were wounded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

contributed to this report.