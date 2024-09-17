Every inch of Donald Trump's rally space on Long Island will be swept, Nassau County police say

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Security is expected to be extraordinarily tight on Wednesday for former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Nassau Coliseum.

CBS News New York spoke with security experts about how two assassination attempts have impacted the planning.

It will be Trump's first rally since the second assassination attempt, after the Secret Service conceded there was no sweep of the golf course perimeter in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, like there was no sweep of the building the shooter used in Butler, Pennsylvania weeks before.

That begs the question of Nassau County police: who is sweeping the area surrounding the sprawling coliseum property, which includes a hotel and office buildings?

"It's the Nassau County Police Department," Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "Every inch of the perimeter, and the perimeter will be as large as it needs to be, and it will be swept."

President Joe Biden has called for the highest levels of protection for both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, but former New York State Homeland Security advisor Michael Balboni says it needs to be the same as what's afforded to a sitting president.

"Take a look at the polarization in this country, take a look at the threats. You know this is an election season like never seen before, so the security should have been stepped up way before this," Balboni said.

"This is a small army, law enforcement professionals who are going to be making sure this is a very safe and secure site and event," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Area schools impacted

The parking lot will be cleared and swept on Tuesday night. The lot will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

At Hofstra University, classes after 1 p.m. will be taught remotely. At Nassau Community College, all classes after 2 p.m. are canceled. Classes will be remote all day at Kellenberg High School and the Latin School.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will remain open.

Counter protests will be staged on Hempstead Turnpike. Nassau County Democrats are planning noon rally to call on Long Islanders to "reject Trump's extremism."

Early arrivals' enthusiasm mixed with concern

Flags were already waving at the coliseum on Tuesday. Maggie Agnew of Florida was the first in line for what she said will be her 39th rally.

"The importance of standing up as 'We the People,' and each individually [seeing] what we can do," Agnew said.

"I feel very strongly about our country and the state we are in now," Eileen Hutchinson said.

But it was enthusiasm mixed with concern.

"I am so frustrated with what is happening. I think he needs increased security," another rally attendee said.

Items prohibited at the rally

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and bags exceeding size restrictions (12" by 14" by 5")

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, and placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, bull horns, whistles, and drums

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

Any other item that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners