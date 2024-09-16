Trump campaign rally coming to Long Island this week. Here's a look at the security measures.

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally this week on Long Island, his first after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt in Florida.

The campaign event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder are held a news conference Monday to provide details on the security measures being put into place.

"We are used to big events in Nassau County," Blakeman said.

Security will be top of mind, and law enforcement aren't taking any chances in what has been an extremely volatile election cycle.

Local GOP leaders say there is a lot of excitement for the rally, and more than 15,000 supporters are expected to attend.