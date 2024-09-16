Watch CBS News
Local News

Trump campaign rally coming to Long Island this week. Here's a look at the security measures.

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

Suffolk County officials discuss Trump rally security plans
Suffolk County officials discuss Trump rally security plans 14:28

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally this week on Long Island, his first after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt in Florida

The campaign event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale. 

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder are held a news conference Monday to provide details on the security measures being put into place. 

"We are used to big events in Nassau County," Blakeman said. 

Security will be top of mind, and law enforcement aren't taking any chances in what has been an extremely volatile election cycle. 

Local GOP leaders say there is a lot of excitement for the rally, and more than 15,000 supporters are expected to attend. 

Christina Fan
0035-christina-fan-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.