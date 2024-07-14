NYC, interfaith leaders blast "unimaginable" Donald Trump assassination attempt

NEW YORK -- New York City and interfaith leaders united Sunday to denounce the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The message was crystal clear: there is no room for hateful rhetoric and political violence.

"What happened yesterday ... is unimaginable"

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams, interfaith and city leaders stood shoulder to shoulder, despite their political background, clearly saying bullets don't settle differences. They said New York City is Trump's hometown and they are not condoning the assassination attempt on the former president, even touching on the issue of gun violence in the city and in the country.

They said the toxic political rhetoric is at dangerous levels and it's time to restore civility and respect for our differences.

"What happened yesterday, inches away from the former president losing his life, is unimaginable that his children would have to experience that, his wife," Adams said. "To see the history of what bullets have done, how it has reshaped our past and it could reshape our future."

City Councilman Joseph Borelli added, "I support Donald Trump. It's more difficult for other people to do it, so I commend anyone who's willing to come out and say enough is enough. The rhetoric has got to cool."

In a joint statement, Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler said, "Last night's attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation's history. As reports continue to emerge, it's clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president. That's why we're planning on introducing bipartisan legislation providing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. with enhanced Secret Service protection. Anything less would be a disservice to our democracy."

Resident near Bedminster golf club express sadness

Trump, who departed Sunday for Milwaukee, site of this week's Republican National Convention, spent much of the day in Bedminster, New Jersey, where local residents were reacting to the assassination attempt.

Trump National Golf Club was closed Sunday and its front gates were guarded by local police.

A caravan of at least a dozen vehicles en route to Newark Liberty International Airport made its way down Lamington Road out of the club. Three miles down the opposite side of Lamington, supporters for the former president gathered on the corner where they often stand to wave their flags and banners.

But Sunday's gathering had a different tone.

"We're just supporting someone who was almost killed," a woman named Carla said.

Carla said she cried when she heard about the attempt on Trump's life during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. After driving past the Trump supporters, she decided to join them.

"It's almost helpful. It's like going to church and saying a prayer for Trump," she said. "It makes you feel better about something really, really awful."

Other said they are hoping for an election season free of violence.

"I think, if anything, his protection is gonna be ramped up and there's just gonna be that much more security around him," said Tristan Wallack of Bedminster.

"We need to be respectful, get back to being kind and decent, and that's my hope for this election," local resident Jennifer Johansson added.

Increased security at Trump-related buildings in NYC

There is increased security at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, among other Trump-related buildings.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said Saturday the city is boosting security at various sites across the five boroughs "out of an abundance of caution." That includes Trump Tower and the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. There will also be additional police at Foley Square and City Hall.

The mayor said there is no credible threat.

"While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time," the spokesperson added.