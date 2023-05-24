Doctors at Elmhurst Hospital reach agreement to end strike

NEW YORK -- Doctors at Elmhurst Hospital reached a deal Wednesday to end their strike.

More than 150 unionized physicians walked off the job Monday for a planned five-day strike.

The doctors demanded higher pay equal to the wages paid to nonunionized physicians at Mount Sinai.

The unionized Elmhurst residents are employed by their academic affiliate, Mt. Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine. They said their non-union counterparts at Mount Sinai's Upper East Side campus make $7,000 more annually.

CBS2 learned an agreement has been reached, but so far there's no word on the details.