Elmhurst Hospital doctors on strike over claims of unequal pay with Manhattan counterparts

ELMHURST, N.Y. -- Doctors at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens are on the picket line over what they call unequal pay.

About 150 resident physicians went on strike at 7 a.m. Monday, accusing the hospital of treating them differently than their peers, even though they do the same job.

"That just shows how unfair it is. In 30 years, there has not been a physician strike. This is the first one. That says something," said Youssef Abdel-Gawad, a second year psychiatry resident.

While the doctors work at Elmhurst, they are employed by Mount Sinai, which residents claim pays them $7,000 less each year compared to their counterparts at the hospital's main campus in Manhattan.

Union leaders say the disparity is hurtful.

"For doing the same work, for seeing the same patients, for working at the same two hospitals, for working alongside the same attendings. Why not Elmhurst? Why is there a difference? These are hard questions that we've been asking Mount Sinai for answers and we haven't really gotten them," second year psychiatry resident Irfa Khan said.

Residents say the negotiations started last July, and the hospital's pushback is shocking considering the sacrifices they made to protect the community during COVID, when Elmhurst resembled ground zero.

"We are serving a very unique population, a very special population, a very diverse population, and a population that has little access to health care," said second year internal medicine resident Joya Dupre.

About 150 doctors-in-training participated in the strike, which is expected to last five days.

Residents say they are dedicated to their patients, but they need to be able to support themselves too.

"I'm really worried and concerned about how I'm going to live and survive in New York City and continue being able to provide the best care that I know I can do here at Elmhurst Hospital," Khan added.

Mount Sinai released a statement, which said it's working to "ensure the same quality and level of care and services that the local community expects and deserves are not affected by the strike."

"We are committed to working towards an equitable and reasonable resolution that is in the best interest for both our residents at Elmhurst as well as for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and are working closely with partners at Elmhurst Hospital to ensure the same quality and level of care and services that the local community expects and deserves are not affected by the strike. We have offered a package that is commensurate or above the tentative agreement between residents at Jamaica and Flushing Hospitals and are committed to finding a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. also weighed in with a statement, saying, "It's not enough to bang pots and pans as a way to thank our healthcare heroes. The best way to celebrate them is to treat them with dignity and respect by finally paying them the fair wage they deserve — not a penny less. And until that happens, I will proudly stand with our CIR-SEIU members and Elmhurst Hospital physicians as they fight for what they have more than earned."