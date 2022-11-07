Watch CBS News
Doctor shares advice for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you're feeling more tired this morning, you're not alone. 

Turning the clocks back to Standard Time can be a tough adjustment. 

But there are ways to cope with the end of Daylight Saving Time. Dr. Nidhi Kumar says this week is a great time to improve your sleep habits. 

She recommends limited screens, turning down the thermostat, eating a low card dinner and taking a fiber supplement. Finally, take magnesium if you're still having a problem. 

