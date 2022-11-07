Doctor shares advice for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

Advice for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

Advice for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

NEW YORK -- If you're feeling more tired this morning, you're not alone.

Turning the clocks back to Standard Time can be a tough adjustment.

But there are ways to cope with the end of Daylight Saving Time. Dr. Nidhi Kumar says this week is a great time to improve your sleep habits.

She recommends limited screens, turning down the thermostat, eating a low card dinner and taking a fiber supplement. Finally, take magnesium if you're still having a problem.

Hear more in her full interview above.