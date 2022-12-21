Dignified transfer brings fallen FDNY Firefighter William Moon's remains to Long Island

NEW YORK - There was a solemn procession Wednesday as the FDNY prepared to say goodbye to a hero firefighter who died during a training accident.

William P. Moon's remains were transferred from the medical examiner's office in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The dignified transfer traveled to the Long Island Expressway where FDNY trucks lined overpasses in tribute.

On Long Island, FDNY members along with firefighters from other departments stood shoulder-to-shoulder as the procession arrived at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip.

Moon's family was also there.

A wake for the 47-year-old will be held next Wednesday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The funeral is set for Thursday, Dec. 29th, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

We will be streaming that on CBS News New York.