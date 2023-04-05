Watch CBS News

NYPD officer shot in leg in Jamaica, Queens

By CBS New York Team

NYPD officer shot in Queens
NYPD officer shot in Queens 00:41

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Jamaica Avenue and Parsons Boulevard.

Police say the officer was shot in the leg.

The officer was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Check back soon for the latest on this developing story. 

 

1 in custody, possible 2nd suspect sought

Police say one person is in custody and being questioned in connection to Wednesday's shooting. Officers are searching for a possible second suspect.

The injured officer is expected to survive.

Residents advised to avoid the area

Police have advised residents to avoid the area of 161st Street between 90th and Jamaica Avenues. 

They called the shooting a "police involved incident." 

