Noesen's overtime goal lifts Devils past Lightning

NEWARK, N.J. — Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal in overtime and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which was coming off a 1-4-1 road trip since a 4-2 win over Carolina at home on Dec. 27. Markstrom is 21-8-3 in his first season with the Devils.

Noesen got his 17th goal 3:19 into the extra session with Nick Paul in the penalty box for tripping. Jesper Bratt had two assists in New Jersey's sixth straight victory at home.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay.

Palat opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period with his 10th goal, assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Bratt.

Hedman tied it with his sixth at 9:57.

Hughes whipped a high shot past Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy at 15:16 of the second to put New Jersey ahead 2-1 with his 17th goal.

But after the Lightning failed to convert on two power-play chances early in the third, Kucherov scored his 18th on a breakaway at 8:05.

Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves.

Takeaways

Lightning: Lost their fourth straight on the road.

Devils: Improved to 19-10-2 since a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 1.

Key moment

Markstrom denied the Lighthing on two power plays early in the third. His best stop was a sprawling glove save on Brayden Point at 3:19.

Key stats

The Devils are 21-0-1 when leading after two periods. Hughes leads the team with 52 points.

Up next

Lightning: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Devils: Host the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.