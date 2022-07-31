Watch CBS News
Queens street renamed to honor NYPD Det. Raymond Abear, who died from COVID-19

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Queens community came together Saturday to honor one of New York's finest who died from COVID-19.

The intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue in Hillcrest now shares its name with Det. Raymond Abear.

Abear died on April 13, 2020, after contracting COVID while on duty.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered for the ceremony to reflect and remember what an incredible person he was.

"It's a reminder to our children -- Jackson, Stella -- that their dad was a hero, not only to our family but to this entire community, and that he'll never be forgotten," Abear's widow, Catherine, said.

Det. Abear was a 20-year veteran of the force, working with the special victims unit. He lived in Queens his entire life.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 10:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

