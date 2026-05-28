Protesters at Delaney Hall claim detainees were beaten inside ICE detention facility

Protests continued at Delaney Hall on Thursday for a seventh day in a row.

Demonstrators clashed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents overnight.

Protesters said they are advocating for detainees being held inside the immigration detention facility, claiming they are not getting proper food and medical care. Organized groups said detainees have been on a hunger and labor strike.

Department of Homeland Security officials have stated that detainees get three meals a day and have access to comprehensive medical care, adding there is no hunger strike.

Latest allegations

ICE agents arrested two protesters Thursday afternoon as advocates and family of detainees make more allegations.

"It was 1:35 when my husband called me screaming, and all of the guys in there screaming, because they were getting hit," one person said.

"We started getting calls from inside that the jail guards, 40 of them, were coming through two of the units, beating people with batons and throwing chemical agent canisters into the hallway," said Kathy O'Leary with Pax Christi USA.

Multiple ambulances were seen at the facility on Thursday.

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said, "On May 28, 2026, staff responded to a physical fight involving detainees at Delaney Hall. In accordance with established ICE policies and their training, staff used the minimum amount of force to safely deescalate the situation. Following the incident, all affected detainees were promptly evaluated by on-site medical personnel and were cleared with no serious injuries."

Ongoing protests

Overnight, violence broke out between protestors and ICE agents. Federal authorities used pepper spray, but some demonstrators came prepared with gas masks and shields.

A man who did not want to be identified said he was injured.

"This is from batons and truncheons last night," he said. "They've been extremely violent with us."

"We want to be a witness. We want say we're not going to stand by and watch this happen," said Asma Elhuni, an organizer with the group ICE Out.

"To stand in solidarity with our neighbors who are being kidnapped and their families who are being thrown into poverty or deeper into poverty because a breadwinner has been thrown into detention," O'Leary said.

President Donald Trump and DHS Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin call the protesters "agitators." A DHS spokesperson said ICE agents have been assaulted.

Sources tell CBS News New York that Newark Police are not being utilized at Delaney Hall. New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive restricts officers from enforcing federal immigration laws or assisting ICE agents.

Protest organizers said they want the immediate release of vulnerable detainees and an in-person meeting with New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who said the state Department of Health was denied entry into the facility to do inspections.