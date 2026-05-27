Delaney Hall protests continue in Newark, N.J. as members of Congress visit facility

Protesters gathered again Wednesday in front of Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark.

New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat went inside with a court order to check out conditions there.

Protests Wednesday morning were largely peaceful, but tensions have been escalating between demonstrators and ICE agents for days.

Federal immigration officers clash with protesters outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuesday night, the protests outside Delaney Hall turned violent again, as demonstrators tried to block federal law enforcement vehicles from leaving the facility. ICE agents deployed pepper spray on those protesters, and DHS officials called them "violent rioters," who they said were assaulting, resisting and impeding federal officers.

The demonstrators say they are protesting what they call inhumane conditions inside Delaney Hall. Advocates say it's so bad some detainees are even on a hunger strike.

Espaillat was one of multiple members of Congress visiting Delaney Hall Wednesday.

"I have a court order here that allows me to come in. I will go in because the constitution protects me," Espaillat said. "My goal is to inspect the conditions of the center. My understanding is that people that are being held here are on a hunger strike, I want to see the conditions, whether the food is spoiled."

"Everybody on this earth is an immigrant from somewhere. And everybody on this earth deserves human decency. This is indecent. So I've got to speak out," protester Ed Shannon said.

DHS officials have denied claims of a hunger strike in Delaney Hall. They say all detainees receive three meals a day, along with basic necessities.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has said the city has been blocked from inspecting the facility to make sure it's up to code, and has asked Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to launch an immediate investigation. Sherrill attempted to tour the facility earlier on Memorial Day, but was also not allowed in. She said that raised "serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view."