Gov. Mikie Sherrill says she was denied access to N.J. ICE facility amid protests of poor conditions

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was denied access to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark after four days of protests alleging poor conditions for detainees.

Protesters started gathering outside Delaney Hall on Friday, reporting poor conditions inside.

The governor joined protesters outside the center on Monday.

"I have long opposed private detention facilities and will continue to advocate for the closure of Delaney Hall and against any expansion of mass detention facilities in New Jersey, like the proposed facility in Roxbury," she wrote in a statement.

She said she wasn't allowed to go inside.

"My request for access to Delaney Hall was formally denied this morning, raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view," Sherrill said.

DHS speaks out

"Governor Sherrill's visit to Delaney Hall is nothing more than a political stunt on Memorial Day, when visitation is currently suspended due to riots outside the facility," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said detainees are given three meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap and toiletries.

A statement read that detainees also receive "medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care," along with access to phones to speak with family members and lawyers.

The spokesperson said U.S. Sen. Andy Kim was allowed inside the facility to "conduct his congressional oversight responsibilities."

Timeline of protests at Delaney Hall

Friday: About 300 detainees inside Delaney Hall go on a hunger strike, alleging inhumane conditions. A group of protesters joined them outside to stand in solidarity.

Saturday: Protests and strike continue. Kim and Rep. Robert Menendez Jr., both New Jersey Democrats, visit the facility.

Sunday: Protester Gabriela Soto receives word that her husband, Martin Soto Hernandez, will be released. She said he was placed in a white van to be transported out of the facility. She said she believes it was retaliation for her activism. The protesters prevent the van from leaving.

A DHS spokesperson said ICE removed 70 protesters and was able to transfer Soto Hernandez to the Elizabeth Contract Detention facility.

"Visitation has been suspended out of an abundance of caution to ensure the continued safety of staff, detainees, and visitors," according to a statement.

Monday: At around 1 a.m., there's a scuffle between protesters and ICE agents.

In the morning, Menendez and Rep. Analilia Mejia are at the facility as protesters continue guarding the gates to prevent ICE from transporting Soto Hernandez.

Other politicians also went to the facility, including Kim and Rep. Nellie Pou.