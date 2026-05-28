Protests over inhumane conditions at ICE facility Delaney Hall in Newark become violent

Protests overnight ended with more clashes, pepper spray and arrests as members of Congress describe dire conditions inside Delaney Hall in Newark.

Violence broke out again between ICE agents and protestors Wednesday night. People showed up with homemade shields and various objects as they tried to create a barricade to prevent law enforcement from entering the gates.

ICE agents were seen repeatedly striking protestors with batons, dragging away those blocking the facility's driveway.

Protesters stand behind a barricade outside the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Members of Congress visit the facility

A congressional delegation from New York and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker visited Delaney Hall earlier Wednesday. They said they observed dire conditions, including a pregnant women not getting the proper medical care.

"This is a moral stain on who we hope to be and profess to be. It is a complete indictment of the president who lied to us about how he was going to conduct his immigration policies," Booker said.

Advocates say detainees inside have been on a hunger strike for almost a week. The Department of Homeland Security denies a strike is happening inside.

Maggots in the food?

Congressmen Adriano Espaillat, Dan Goldman, and Jerry Nadler say they observed a lack of medical treatment and small portions of food that very often contained maggots.

In Washington, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin disputed claims of subpar conditions and denied that detainees are protesting by going on a hunger strike.

"There was only a handful of individuals that was refusing to eat because they want their ethnic food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want," he said.

President Trump weighs in on Delaney Hall protests

President Trump criticized New Jersey and New York lawmakers for defending detainees.

"We have some horrible killers. We have killers, we have guys that murdered numerous people in there. And these are the people they're trying to protect," he said.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries refuted the president's claims.

"The majority of detainees at the facility have no criminal record," he said.

Jeffries said at least 48 people have died in immigration custody since the start of this administration.

Newark police have been noticeably absent when violent clashes break out overnight. President Trump accused local elected leaders of ordering them not to respond.