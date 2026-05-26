Protesters clash with ICE agents outside Delaney Hall as demonstrations continue

Protesters came face-to-face with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

Demonstrators have been clashing with ICE agents outside the immigration detention facility for several days.

Governor denied access

Tuesday morning, the two sides clashed again as protesters confronted a line of ICE agents.

"I got swarmed by, like, probably seven or eight officers who started pushing me around, trying to push me to the ground," one protester said.

A few dozen organized protesters and advocates remained outside the gates of Delaney Hall on Tuesday afternoon. It was peaceful, but still tense.

The incident follows multiple clashes between protesters and ICE officers on Monday. The federal agents removed demonstrators who were blocking the entrance, even deploying pepper spray. Sen. Andy Kim was caught in the chaos.

"I think they were working to incite people. When you pepper spray a United States senator, you're not working to keep people safe," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said.

Sherrill was denied access to the facility on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said, in part, "After Senator Kim personally called Secretary Mullin, DHS made sure he was allowed in the facility to conduct his congressional oversight responsibilities. Governor Sherrill's visit to Delaney Hall is nothing more than a political stunt on Memorial Day when visitation is currently suspended due to riots outside the facility."

DHS officials called the protesters "rioters" and said they were obstructing law enforcement operations.

They added, "No individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles."

Allegations of inhumane conditions

Sherrill said the violence is another reason Delaney Hall needs to close.

Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. said the escalation between ICE agents and protesters is a distraction.

"The last 24 hours, they have tried to shift the focus to what is happening out here because they want to shift the attention away from all the conditions inside," he said.

Democratic lawmakers who have been allowed inside said detainees are facing inhumane conditions. Advocates said it's so bad, some detainees have begun a hunger strike.

"The conditions are horrible. Of course, you've heard the rotten food. You've heard that they don't have clean bathrooms," said Ana Paola Pazmino, with Resistencia en Accion NJ.

"People don't go on hunger strike for nothing," protester Beryl Satter said.

DHS denied those claims, saying in a statement, "There is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions. All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, toiletries, and opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is asking the governor to step in and launch an immediate investigation into Delaney Hall. He said the city has been blocked from inspecting the facility, despite serious ongoing concerns.