Anti-Muslim vandalism on stop signs alarms Long Island neighbors

An investigation is underway into hateful graffiti in a Long Island neighborhood.

Residents said anti-Muslim vandalism was found on at least eight stop signs in the area of Carto Circle in Deer Park. Underneath the word "STOP," someone scrawled the word "Islam."

Hate Crimes Unit investigating

The sight outraged neighbors.

"Sad, disgusted," said one father, who did not want to share his identity. "Every single stop sign has a 'stop Islam.' 'Stop Islam' all over the place."

He said he's concerned for the safety of his children.

"It's unfortunate they have to see the stop sign and they say 'stop Islam,' and they've been asking questions, why is this?" the father said.

The man said he brought his concerns to the Suffolk County Police on Wednesday. Hate Crimes Unit detectives are now investigating.

Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said in a statement, "We will not tolerate this hate and intolerance in our town."

The town said the graffiti has been removed, but one vandalized stop sign still remained Wednesday night.

Rise in anti-Muslim discrimination

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) calls this incident "deeply troubling," saying, "Such acts contribute to a climate of hostility and fear for Muslim residents and those perceived to be Muslim."

According to the organization's most recent civil rights report, complaints of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination have continued to rise nationwide. It received 8,683 complaints in 2025, the highest single-year total since tracking began in 1996.

The neighbor who reported the vandalism said he opens the person responsible opens their heart.

"Hopefully they change their mind and understand they should not be doing this," he said.

He is calling for unity and tolerance for all.

"We need to get united and ... get everybody together and put the differences behind and stand together," he said.