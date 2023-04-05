DeCamp Bus Lines halting service to, from New York City on Friday

NEWARK, N.J. -- Starting Monday, NJ TRANSIT is rolling out an emergency plan to help weekday DeCamp bus commuters.

Citing pandemic-related struggles, DeCamp announced it would end service to and from New York City this Friday.

Buses served Passaic and Essex counties.

DeCamp said it would continue to operate daily charter, shuttle and casino service.

NJ TRANSIT's plan to accommodate weekday DeCamp riders includes the extension of four existing bus routes. For more details, click here.