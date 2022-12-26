Death toll climbs in Buffalo after fierce winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. - There's devastation in upstate New York in the Buffalo area.

At least 27 people have died after a major winter storm hit.

A statewide state of emergency remains in effect for New York, and Gov. Kathy Hochul says an additional 200 National Guard soldiers are being deployed Monday to assist in the emergency response.

It's so bad, even emergency crews in Erie County are getting stuck.

Help is also now on the way from Nassau County. Monday morning, nearly two dozen employees headed up north, bringing specialized equipment.

State Police are assisting snow removal crews with search and rescue. Erie County driving ban is still in affect. Stay off the roads, unnecessary vehicles traveling hinder crews from rescue and rescue. pic.twitter.com/Zq8dAplvyf — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 26, 2022

The blizzard paralyzing Buffalo is making it difficult for first responders to get around. Sunday, a snow plow got stuck.

Buffalo Airport remains closed until Tuesday due to snow drifts.

Eighteen Nassau County employees are on their way to assist in cleanup, rescue and recovery efforts. Several police cars and emergency response vehicles left Christopher Morley Park in Nassau County Monday morning to help, including an Argo vehicle.

"It's going to be riding on top of all the snow. Nothing can stop these vehicles," said Nassau County OEM Commissioner Richard Corbett.

"This is somewhat of a dangerous mission in that many of the roads are very treacherous right now. So we're going to go very careful, and very slowly, and be very methodical in the way we handle this," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

A look at downtown Buffalo this morning.@NYSDOT, @NYSThruway, and county and city snowplow crews are working around the clock to clear roads. It’s not safe to drive in many areas of Western New York — please follow local guidance and stay off the roads. pic.twitter.com/d6irolzs0O — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 26, 2022

Hochul tweeted "[New York state Department of Transportation, Thruway], and county and city snowplow crews are working around the clock to clear roads. It's not safe to drive in many areas of Western New York - please follow local guidance and stay off the roads."

"This is a war with mother nature," Hochul said.

She said this weekend's snow storm will go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm.

The people who died range in ages from 26-93 years old.

Emergency crews expect to continue to find more bodies of those who didn't survive.

"There is substantial, significant and devastating loss of life," Hochul said.

Bronx resident Marlene Peralta was in Buffalo visiting family. She had hoped to return Monday, but says that won't be hapening.

"It was Christmas inside the house for the last few days," Peralta said. "We try to get a car, because our car broke down the day we got here. The airport was closed, so no rental places were open."

Con Ed sent 25 crews Sunday who are now helping to restore power.