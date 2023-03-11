Watch CBS News
Police: Lamp used to grow marijuana likely caused deadly Yonkers fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers Police believe an electric heating lamp used to grow six marijuana plants likely caused a deadly fire at an apartment building Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters and several residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a 67-year-old man was killed.

According to state guidelines, it is illegal to grow cannabis plants in your home unless you have a medical license. It is unknown if that was the case in this instance.

No arrests have been made.

