Officials: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in fire in Yonkers apartment building

YONKERS, N.Y. - An apartment building went up in flames in Yonkers overnight.
Yonkers Police say one person has died, and another is in critical condition.
The fire broke out in a seven story apartment complex.
There's a massive fire response along Bronx River Road.
At 5 a.m., flames were still shooting out of the roof of the seven story apartment complex. The fire had grown to four alarms.
Crews are pouring gallons and gallons of water on top of the building.
Video taken from a nearby balcony shows the fire when it first broke out.
Yonkers Police confirm one person has died and another was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Other people have been injured as well, and were taken to nearby hospitals.
"We have every company in the city fighting this fire. We also have additional companies that are here from places like Eastchester, New Rochelle, I believe Mount Vernon are all here assisting us in this fight. This is a very difficult building to fight, it's kind of an odd shape. It's 95 families. As you can see, almost impossible to fight from this street, and we're fighting it from this street, and the other side," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.
We're still waiting for an official number of injuries.
Those who have been displaced are receiving assistance.
Crews are still working to put out the flames.