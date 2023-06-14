2 people in custody after 36-year-old man stabbed to death on J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

2 people in custody after deadly stabbing on subway

NEW YORK -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death on the subway Tuesday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Police say a man and woman are now in custody.

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. on board a J train approaching the Marcy Avenue station.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, or whether the victim knew the suspects.

