2 people in custody after 36-year-old man stabbed to death on J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death on the subway Tuesday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Police say a man and woman are now in custody. 

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. on board a J train approaching the Marcy Avenue station.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, or whether the victim knew the suspects.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 13, 2023 / 11:26 PM

