Watch CBS News

Man stabbed to death after minor crash in the Bronx, sources say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx 00:26

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed to death after a minor crash overnight in the Bronx, sources say. 

Sources tell CBS2 the victim was attacked after a minor crash with another vehicle. 

The other driver reportedly stabbed the 42-year-old in the leg before driving away. 

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital but did not survive. 

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 27, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.