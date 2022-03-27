Man stabbed to death after minor crash in the Bronx, sources say

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed to death after a minor crash overnight in the Bronx, sources say.

Sources tell CBS2 the victim was attacked after a minor crash with another vehicle.

The other driver reportedly stabbed the 42-year-old in the leg before driving away.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital but did not survive.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.