Man accused of 2 deadly NYC shootings that set off manhunt to be arraigned

The man accused of killing two men during shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn is due in court to be arraigned Tuesday.

Jesus Acosta, 31, was indicted by a grand jury for two deadly shootings that set off a five-day manhunt across the city in August.

The first happened Aug. 23 in Brownsville. Acosta allegedly walked into American Best Wings and Pizza on Rockaway Avenue and opened fire. One worker was shot in the leg and survived. Another employee, MD Yousef, was shot in the head and killed.

Two days later, there was another shooting inside a Bronx bodega. Police said Acosta shot Tayvon Shuler, 33, before robbing the store.

Police say surveillance video showed Acosta going behind the counter, taking money from the register as well as taking Shuler's belongings before walking out of the store.

Five days later, an anonymous 911 call led officers to find him in the Bronx. Police said he had a loaded gun on him when he was taken into custody.

Acosta was indicted on two counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons charges.

Court records show Acosta previously served more than 10 years in prison for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released on parole in April, according to public records.