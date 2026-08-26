Manhunt continues across NYC for suspect wanted for 2 deadly shootings

Police are still looking for an armed and dangerous man who they say is responsible for two deadly shootings across New York City.

Jesus Acosta, 31, is the suspect in a shooting that happened at a Bronx deli Tuesday morning and a shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video shows Acosta allegedly entering 149 Grill and Deli before shooting and killing a 33-year-old man inside and stealing his backpack.

Store employees were seen ducking for cover as bullets hit the walls just inches away from where they stood. The suspect then raided the deli's register before running away.

Family members identified the 33-year-old as Tavon Shuler, who friends knew fondly as "Pluccy." A memorial is growing outside the bodega in his honor.

"He's a good kid. He gave his shirt off his back," said his father, Douglas Shuler.

Detectives say Acosta is also wanted for the shooting at an American Best Wings and Pizza in Brownsville that killed a 44-year-old man and injured another.

"How someone could just walk into a business and shoot somebody without knowing that person, the nonsense needs to stop," a nearby resident said.

Police said Acosta has been out on parole since April, serving more than 10 years behind bars for assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.