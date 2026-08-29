Suspect wanted in 2 deadly NYC shootings arrested, police say

A suspect wanted in connection to two deadly shootings in New York City was arrested Saturday morning, police said.

The NYPD did not immediately provide further details on where Jesus Acosta, 31, was apprehended.

"Thank you to our cops, detectives, and New Yorkers for their work on locating him," the NYPD wrote in a social media post.

Acosta is accused of fatally shooting MD Yousef, 44, in Brooklyn on Aug. 23 and Tayvon Shuler, 33, in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Just after midnight on Aug. 23, Acosta allegedly ran into American Best Wings and Pizza in Brownsville, shot one employee in the leg and shot Yousef in the head.

The employee who was shot in the leg survived. Yousef was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two days later, police say Acosta walked into a Bronx bodega and shot Shuler, who was a customer. Acosta allegedly took Shuler's backpack, then stole money from the cash register before leaving.

Shuler was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The gunman was caught on surveillance video during Tuesday's shooting, and police were able to identify Acosta as the suspect in both incidents. The FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, and The United Bodegas of America (UBA) offered a $10,000 reward.

Public records show Acosta served more than 10 years in prison for assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and he was released on parole in April.

Saturday, Yousef's brother told CBS News New York he was relieved they caught the man responsible for his death.

"I am also happy, and then, I just feel justice for my brother," brother Nur Hossain said. "My brother is innocent, you know, so he is an honest guy, also."

The UBA issued a statement thanking the NYPD, the FBI and all those who helped capture Acosta.

"We thank the NYPD and FBI for capturing Jesus Acosta, but the justice system failed when a violent repeat offender with 13 prior arrests was released and returned to our streets. Two innocent people are dead. We cannot wait for another Jesus Acosta," UBA President Radahmes Rodriguez said.

The UBA says they want harsher penalties for anyone caught carrying an illegal gun, in addition to panic buttons for bodegas and expedited gun permits for bodega owners.