Bronx deli customer shot during armed robbery caught on surveillance video

A man is hospitalized after a suspect walked into a Bronx deli, shot a customer and robbed the store early Tuesday, police said.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, showing the gunman in the 149 Grill and Deli on East 149th Street and Walton Avenue.

Video shows the suspect passing one customer at the counter and heading straight for another man who appears to be zipping up a backpack. The gunman shoots him in the right arm and chest before grabbing the bag and going behind the counter.

Store employees are seen ducking for cover as more shots are fired.

The suspect stole cash from the register before leaving, according to police.

Officers said the 33-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the gunman, who they say was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

The NYPD is investigating whether this was a targeted shooting.