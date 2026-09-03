Man accused in 2 deadly shootings in Bronx, Brooklyn to appear in court

The man who was at the center of a citywide manhunt and is accused of killing two people in separate shootings across New York City is set to appear in court.

Grand jury proceedings are expected Thursday morning at the Bronx Criminal Court for Jesus Acosta, 31, who was arrested Saturday after a five-day search.

He is facing a long list of charges related to two deadly shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The first incident happened Aug. 23 at American Best Wings and Pizza in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Worker Mohammed Rasel was shot in the leg and survived. Another worker, MD Yousef, was shot in the head and later died.

Two days later, police said Acosta walked into a Bronx bodega where he shot and killed Tayvon Shuler. Investigators said Acosta took the 33-year-old's backpack, stole money from the register and took off.

Public records show Acosta is no stranger to law enforcement. He served more than 10 years in prison for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released on parole back in April, according to court records.

Acosta is scheduled for a grand jury action announcement at 9 a.m.