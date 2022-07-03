NYPD releases new video of deadly shooting of 19-year-old Melvin Urena in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police have released dramatic video from the scene of a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Investigators are hoping it helps them track down the suspects in 19-year-old Melvin Urena's death.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on East 156th Street in the Melrose section.

In the video, two people with weapons drawn are seen getting out of a gray, late model Honda Pilot.

At least one suspect fired and shot Urena who, at the time, was riding a scooter, investigators said.

Urena was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

