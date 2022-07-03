Watch CBS News
NYPD releases new video of deadly shooting of 19-year-old Melvin Urena in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police have released dramatic video from the scene of a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Investigators are hoping it helps them track down the suspects in 19-year-old Melvin Urena's death. 

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on East 156th Street in the Melrose section. 

In the video, two people with weapons drawn are seen getting out of a gray, late model Honda Pilot. 

At least one suspect fired and shot Urena who, at the time, was riding a scooter, investigators said. 

Urena was rushed to the hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 3, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

