Crime

NYPD: 19-year-old Melvin Urena shot and killed while riding scooter in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a 19-year-old man was shot and killed while riding a scooter in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street in the Melrose section.

Police say two men got out of a black SUV and shot the victim in the head and leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Melvin Urena.

No arrests have been made.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 9:56 PM

