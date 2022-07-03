NYPD: 19-year-old Melvin Urena shot and killed while riding scooter in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a 19-year-old man was shot and killed while riding a scooter in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Melrose Avenue and East 156th Street in the Melrose section.
Police say two men got out of a black SUV and shot the victim in the head and leg.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Melvin Urena.
No arrests have been made.
