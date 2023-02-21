Father dead, mother and sons hospitalized after Bronx high-rise fire

NEW YORK -- A Bronx high-rise fire left a father dead and sent a mother and two children to the hospital Monday night.

The flames broke out around 10:15 p.m. on the 24th floor of a 26-story building at 1133 Ogden Ave. in the Highbridge section of the borough.

It took more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel about 50 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say a man was pulled from the burning building but later died at Lincoln Hospital. His two sons, ages 11 months and 15 years old, and their 46-year-old mother were treated for minor burns and listed in stable condition.

"Units arrived, we had a fire on the 24th floor, was blowing out the windows on the balcony. Units got up there and were met with heavy fire right at the apartment door," FDNY Deputy Chief Christopher Ritchie told reporters. "We had two occupants that had gotten out of the apartment prior to our arrival. Units did locate one male in the rear of the apartment."

Our office is aware of a 2-alarm residential fire this evening in the Highbridge community. We are thankful for the response of our first responders. Prayers to the mother and child injured. We are closely monitoring. 🙏🙏 — Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (She, Her, Hers) (@Vanessalgibson) February 21, 2023

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson tweeted her prayers are will the family and her office is closely monitoring the situation.

It appears the fire could have started in the kitchen, but the fire marshal's office will determine the cause.