1 dead, 2 injured in crash that shut down portion of Long Island Expressway in Queens

Deadly crash shuts down Long Island Expressway in Queens

NEW YORK -- A deadly crash in Queens shut down part of the Long Island Expressway for hours overnight.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the westbound side near the Grand Central Parkway.

A driver was speeding when their vehicle struck a guardrail and flipped over multiple times, according to police.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was in critical condition. A female passenger, 18, was in critical but stable condition.