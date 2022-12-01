Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash that shut down portion of Long Island Expressway in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly crash shuts down Long Island Expressway in Queens
Deadly crash shuts down Long Island Expressway in Queens 00:25

NEW YORK -- A deadly crash in Queens shut down part of the Long Island Expressway for hours overnight. 

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the westbound side near the Grand Central Parkway. 

A driver was speeding when their vehicle struck a guardrail and flipped over multiple times, according to police. 

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was in critical condition. A female passenger, 18, was in critical but stable condition. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.