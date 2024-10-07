2 adults arrested in attack on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson

2 more arrests in gang assault on former New York governor, police say

2 more arrests in gang assault on former New York governor, police say

2 more arrests in gang assault on former New York governor, police say

NEW YORK -- Two more people have been arrested in what police are calling a gang assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson, Anthony Sliwa, on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The NYPD previously said two boys, ages 12 and 13, had turned themselves in to face charges in the case. Now, police say two adults will also be charged.

Trevor Nurse, 40, and Diamond Mintor, 34, were taken into custody and charges are pending against them, police say.

Former New York governor and his stepson attacked

Police said the 70-year-old former governor and his 20-year-old stepson were victims of a gang assault Friday night at Second Avenue and 96th Street on the Upper East Side.

Paterson said it started when he and his stepson were walking their dog and saw three people climbing up a fire escape. He said they questioned the individuals and, about 45 minutes later, they went back outside to find the crowd had grown. Possibly recognizing his stepson from the first encounter, they became violent.

Over the weekend, Paterson and Sliwa's father, Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, spoke out about the attack.

"When they were insulting him and starting to fight him, he didn't back down. And I think that took a lot of courage, a lot of bravery," Paterson said.

"He did the right thing. And then when they attacked him, he did the right thing to protect David Paterson," said Curtis Sliwa.

Both Paterson and his stepson were treated and released from the hospital.

Juveniles arrested on gang assault charges

A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy are both facing gang assault charges in the attack. Their names are not being released.

"They are glad the suspects turned themselves in, and they hope the young people involved learn something from this encounter," the Paterson family said in a statement. "The governor is grateful to see the kids' parents hold them to account."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.