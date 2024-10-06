12- and 13-year-olds arrested in attack on former N.Y. Gov. David Paterson, stepson

2 charged with gang assault in attack on former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson

NEW YORK — Two youths have been arrested in connection to Friday night's attack on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson Anthony Sliwa.

The New York City Police Department says a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested Saturday and charged with gang assault. Their names are not being released.

A spokesperson for the former governor released a statement Sunday saying, "Governor Paterson and his family are glad to see the suspects turned themselves in. We hope that the young people involved learn something from this unfortunate encounter. The Governor is grateful to see the kids' parents hold them to account and would also like to thank the NYPD for their strong work."

Police initially reported they were searching for five individuals in connection with the attack, and they may still be looking for more suspects.

David Paterson, stepson Anthony Sliwa attacked on New York City's Upper East Side

According to police, Paterson, 70, and his 20-year-old stepson were victims of a gang assault along Second Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Paterson said it started when he and his stepson were walking their dog and saw three people climbing up a fire escape. Paterson said his stepson threatened to call the police and got into a brief argument with the individuals before they returned home.

About 45 minutes later, the two went back outside, and Paterson says the crowd grew, possibly recognizing his stepson from the first encounter, and became violent. Paterson said he was punched in the face and the shoulder, and his stepson was knocked to the ground.

Saturday, both Paterson and Sliwa's father, Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, spoke out.

"When they were insulting him and starting to fight him, he didn't back down. And I think that took a lot of courage, a lot of bravery," Paterson said.

"He did the right thing. And then when they attacked him, he did the right thing to protect David Paterson," Curtis Sliwa said.

Paterson and his stepson were taken to a local hospital but have since been released as they continue to recover. Paterson said his stepson needed five stitches on his lower lip and suffered multiple bruises.