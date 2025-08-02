Darius Lee remembered in Harlem over 3 years after deadly shooting

The life of Darius Lee was celebrated in Harlem on Saturday, over three years after police say he was shot and killed near his home.

Lee's family is honoring his memory by giving back to the community where he grew up.

2022 mass shooting in Harlem remains unsolved

On June 20, 2022, Lee was out with friends on Fifth Avenue and 139th Street when gunshots rang out on a crowded street. Lee was killed and eight others were injured.

Police say, three years later, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

"We're not gonna let this go to a cold case. We're gonna continue to investigate tips, information," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Lee's mom, Taren Smith, says his family still hasn't gotten closure.

"Hopefully, the person that did it would have some heart and come through one day and just say, 'I did it.' Turn yourself in," she said.

"There's days where I don't wanna get out of bed, but I have to remember, my brother would want me to live my life, so I'm living for me and him," Lee's sister Tiara Weaver said.

For now, cousin Justin Hayes says loved ones follow this motto: "Do it the Lee way. Always believe in yourself no matter what people say."

DLEE23 Foundation helps students in Lee's memory

Lee, 21, was a DI college basketball player and got his start at Children's Aid in Harlem, but his life ended far too soon, before his family could see where the sport he loved would take him.

On Saturday, at the Darius Lee Memorial Classic, families came out to enjoy everything Lee did — basketball, good food and quality time with loved ones.

"He was full of laughter, fun, he was a jokester, so that's how I would want his legacy to be continued and lived on," Smith said.

Donated backpacks and sneakers were also being given out through the DLEE23 Foundation, which was started in Lee's name. The "23" is for Lee's basketball number at Houston Baptist University, where he studied sports management.

Carolyn Cuffee, Lee's cousin and chairwoman of the foundation, says DLEE23 has helped thousands of people through scholarships, back-to-school stipends and more.

"Every child that steps forward is a testament to Darius' life. That's our main goal," she said.

Lee would have turned 25 on Aug. 8, which is also officially considered Darius Lee Day in the city.