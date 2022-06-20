Watch CBS News

1 dead, 8 others wounded after overnight shooting in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person is dead after nine people were shot overnight in East Harlem. 

Police are still on the scene of the mass shooting, and so far no arrests have been made. 

See live updates below for the latest.

 

Details emerge overnight

As CBS2's John Dias reported, a large group of people were gathered, possible for a late-night barbecue, when the celebration turned into a deadly shooting. 

At least nine people were shot. All were treated at the scene before being taken to area hospitals. 

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. 

The other eight people -- six men and two women ranging in ages from 21 to 42 -- were listed in stable condition and expected to pull through. Most suffered graze wounds. 

The police commissioner is now asking the community to help track down the suspects. 

"The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "While we are making some headway against violence, we have a lot of work to do."

A gun was recovered at the scene, but it's unclear if that was the weapon used to carry out the shooting. 

Authorities have the surrounding roads blocked off as they continue their investigation. 

