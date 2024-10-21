Jury selection set to begin in Daniel Penny subway chokehold trial

NEW YORK -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Daniel Penny, who is accused of choking Jordan Neely to death on the subway in 2023.

Jordan Neely's death

The incident happened on board an F train in SoHo on May 1, 2023.

Court documents say Neely, 30, boarded the train at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station and began threatening passengers. Penny, who was 24 at the time, approached Neely from behind and put him in a chokehold, holding him for several minutes, according to court documents.

Several officers testified Neely had a faint pulse when they arrived, so they did not perform CPR right away. Neely was given Narcan and eventually first responders did administer CPR, but he died at the scene. The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Video of Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the subway circulated on social media and prompted protests and demonstrations across New York City.

Daniel Penny charged in Jordan Neely's death

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, and released on $100,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2023.

A judge later denied a motion to dismiss the charges.

Attorneys for Penny have argued he was defending himself and other subway passengers, but prosecutors say Penny used excessive force on Neely, who had a history of mental illness and struggled with homelessness.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that comments Penny made to officers at the scene and during a videotaped station house interview can be used as evidence in his trial. His attorneys tried to argue Penny made the statements after being illegally detained, but the judge disagreed.