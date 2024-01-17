Daniel Penny due in court in deadly subway chokehold of Jordan Neely on F train in SoHo
NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny is due in court Wednesday in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.
Penny was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter after Neely's death last May and pleaded not guilty.
The Marine veteran claimed Neely had been acting erratically on an F train in SoHo. He was seen in social media videos putting Neely into a chokehold for several minutes until he stopped moving.
- Read More: What is manslaughter and why was Daniel Penny charged with it in Jordan Neely's death? Experts explain
Penny told investigators he was acting in self defense and never intended to kill Neely.
Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer with a history of mental illness who had been experiencing homelessness. His death prompted days of protests around the city, as people called for charges to be filed.
Penny's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge, citing testimony from witnesses on the train who said they feared for their lives. The judge has yet to rule on the motion.
for more features.