Daniel Penny due in court in deadly subway chokehold of Jordan Neely on F train in SoHo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny is due in court Wednesday in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Penny was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter after Neely's death last May and pleaded not guilty.

The Marine veteran claimed Neely had been acting erratically on an F train in SoHo. He was seen in social media videos putting Neely into a chokehold for several minutes until he stopped moving. 

Penny told investigators he was acting in self defense and never intended to kill Neely.

Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer with a history of mental illness who had been experiencing homelessness. His death prompted days of protests around the city, as people called for charges to be filed

Penny's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge, citing testimony from witnesses on the train who said they feared for their lives. The judge has yet to rule on the motion. 

