Damion Comager, Ivana Paolozzi expected to be arraigned in death of 3-month-old daughter

NEW YORK - The parents of 3-month-old Genevieve Comager, whose body was found in a wooded area in the Bronx, are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the child's death was ruled a homicide.

The girl's father Damion Comager faces murder and manslaughter charges. Her mother Ivana Paolozzi is facing charges of concealing a human corpse.

Damon Comager's father Donald says he's the one who called police.

He told CBS2 he thought his granddaughter's death was an accident, but he still had to say something. He recalled his son's chilling words.

"He told me that he shook her because she was screaming, and he went to sleep, and he woke up and she was stiff, she was cold," Donald Comager said.

The baby was found in a wooded area off 161st Street on Sunday night.